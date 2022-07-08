Farooq Sattar likely to return to MQM-P

MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar will likely return to the party

His reservations were addressed by Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in a meeting

The members of the Sattar group will be adjusted in Karachi and Hyderabad

KARACHI: Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar will likely return to the party as his reservations were addressed by Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, sources told Bol News on Friday.

As per the sources privy to the matter, a meeting was attended by Farooq Sattar and Khalid Maqbool in presence of other party leaders from both camps including Mooed Anwar, Furqan Attayab, Kamran Farooqui, Faisal Rafiq and Nighat Shakil.

The meeting focused on the reservations of Sattar and the formula was also finalized regarding the appointment of office bearers and adjustment of independent local government candidates.

It was also disclosed that the members of the Sattar group will be adjusted in Karachi and Hyderabad.

The sources revealed that an announcement regarding Farooq Sattar rejoining MQM-P will be made after Eid-ul-Azha adding that a general workers’ meeting will be organized where Sattar would be welcomed back to the party along with his associates.

Earlier, MQM-P leadership invited Farooq Sattar to rejoin the party and to contest for the NA-245 by-polls under the symbol kite.

