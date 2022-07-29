Fawad Chaudhry demands verdict in foreign funding for “all three parties”

Fawad Chaudhry demanded foreign funding verdict for all three political parties

He said that the Pakistanis must know about the funding made to PML-N and PPP

Maryam Nawaz also warned of a sit-in in case the verdict is delayed by ECP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Friday demanded that the decision for the foreign funding case should be announced for all three political parties.

He took to his Twitter to opine on the foreign funding case and maintained that the funding law holds that the voter must know from where the political party has been funded.

“Likewise, the Pakistanis have the right to know about the funding made to PML-N and PPP.”

Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the PTI has submitted the details of more than 40 thousand donors to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) adding that the overseas Pakistanis support PTI as they support the country.

Following the win of PTI in the CM Punjab election, the coalition government urged ECP to announce the verdict in the foreign funding case against PTI on Thursday.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) moved a resolution in this regard that holds, “The PDM demands the ECP in view of the true spirit of law, Constitution and justice, fulfill its responsibilities, announce the decision of the foreign funding case without any further delay.”

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz also warned of a sit-in in case the verdict is delayed by ECP.

