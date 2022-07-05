Fawad Chaudhry moves SC against relief announced by CM Punjab

Fawad Chaudhry moved the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the announcement of relief package by Hamza Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD: After the announcement of the relief package by CM Punjab Hamza Shehbaz, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Central Vice President Fawad Chaudhry moved the Supreme Court of Pakistan against it.

Fawad Chaudhry penned down the letter alleging the announcement of relief by CM Punjab as an abominable attempt to influence the election.

The details revealed that the letter was written by Fawad Chaudhry in regards to the free and fair by-elections in Punjab. “On July 1, 2022, the Supreme Court carved a formula to save Punjab from constitutional complications and crisis for the free by-polls in the province,” he said.

“Based on that formula, the elections in Punjab would not be rigged in any way and Interim Chief Minister Hamza Sharif will use only regulatory powers till July 22.”

He also maintained in the letter Hamza Shehbaz has trampled the court orders in this regard terming the announcement of the relief package as a clear violation of Supreme Court orders adding that the announcement came just a few days before the by-polls that was broadcasted on national TV as well and published by national newspapers.

Fawad Chaudhary opined in the letter that the purpose of the relief package was to obtain political gains and to influence the vote of the electorate.

“The CM’s aim is to pave the way for the election of the Leader of the House instead of providing relief to the common people,” he added.

Not only this, he also said that Maryam Nawaz, a convict, has been campaigning for the by-elections across the province adding that she also announced the relief package in one of the rallies in Punjab.

The letter also requested the apex court to take notice of Hamza Shehbaz’s attempt on the July 17 elections terming it as a use of powers beyond the law by the interim CM of Punjab.

