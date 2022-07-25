Advertisement
  • Fawad Chaudhry rebukes Maryam Nawaz for criticizing courts
Fawad Chaudhry rebukes Maryam Nawaz for criticizing courts

Articles
Image: Screengrab BOL News

  • Fawad Chaudhry said Monday that a convict (Maryam Nawaz) conducts a press conference against the judiciary
  • He also said that Bilawal Bhutto has the only relation with Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto that he was born to Bhutto’s daughter
  • The PTI leader said that PPP would not be able to garner votes in Punjab
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry said Monday that a convict (Maryam Nawaz) conducts a press conference against the judiciary, it’s the first time in history.

He said that Maryam Nawaz while addressing the press conference against the judiciary forgot to mention that her father (Nawaz Sharif) was sent to London on Rs 50 bond claiming health issues.

Fawad Chaudhry also said that Bilawal Bhutto has the only relation with Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto that he was born to Bhutto’s daughter. He said that the presser was conducted as the incumbent government is winding up and they want to pressurize the SC.

The PTI leader said that PPP would not be able to garner votes in Punjab in the next election as people have spoken against them adding that the incumbent government harassed the media personnel including Imran Riaz Khan, Sami Ibrahim, and Sabir Shakir.

He demanded that the names of these leaders should be added to the Exit-Control-List (ECL) adding that these faces would never rule the country again.

It is pertinent to mention here that the presser was conducted in reply to the PDM press conference ahead of the significant SC hearing on the petition filed by Pervaiz Elahi against the ruling announced by the PA deputy speaker.

