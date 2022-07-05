Federal Cabinet passes NAB Amendment Bill-2022

The Federal Cabinet has passed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Bill, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet has passed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Bill, 2022, sources in the know told Bol News.

As per details, NAB will not be able to investigate the corruption cases of less than Rs 500 million. Not only this, the amendment also revoked the president’s authority to appoint accountability court judges.

It also allowed the extension of Prosecutor General NAB’s tenure to three years. Section 16 and Section 19E of the NAB Act have also been amended. Any accused can be tried in the accountability court of the same area where the crime was committed.

The details also revealed that no government agency will be used to investigate the accused adding that the accused will be informed of the charges against him so that he can appear in court to defend himself.

The power to appoint judges of accountability courts will remain with the federal government, it added.

