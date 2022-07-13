Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Fire erupts in eatery near Karachi’s Hill Park
Fire erupts in eatery near Karachi’s Hill Park

Fire erupts in eatery near Karachi’s Hill Park

Articles
Advertisement
Fire erupts in eatery near Karachi’s Hill Park
Advertisement

KARACHI: A fire broke out on Wednesday in a commercial building near Hill Park area of Karachi.

According to details, a fire broke out on the ground floor of the ‘Great Walls’ eatery near Shaheed-e-Millat Road. The intensity of the fire was low but smoke filled the entire building.

The top portion of the building is used for residential purposes. However, rescue officials and police evacuated the building to prevent any further damage. The cause of the fire could not be immediately ascertained.

Rescue officials said eight fire brigade vehicles are busy dousing the fire. A state of emergency has been issued and all fire brigade personnel have been alerted regarding the incident.

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Imran Khan directs workers to participate in protest over appointment of Mohsin Naqvi
Imran Khan directs workers to participate in protest over appointment of Mohsin Naqvi
Israeli restrictions risk turning the West Bank into
Israeli restrictions risk turning the West Bank into "second Gaza"
SIEHS operates Pakistan's first ACE-certified call center
SIEHS operates Pakistan's first ACE-certified call center
Speaker NA accepted resignation of 43 more PTI MNAs
Speaker NA accepted resignation of 43 more PTI MNAs
ECP bans transfers and posting in Punjab
ECP bans transfers and posting in Punjab
Major parts of Karachi still brave power outage
Major parts of Karachi still brave power outage
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story