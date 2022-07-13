Fire erupts in eatery near Karachi’s Hill Park

KARACHI: A fire broke out on Wednesday in a commercial building near Hill Park area of Karachi.

According to details, a fire broke out on the ground floor of the ‘Great Walls’ eatery near Shaheed-e-Millat Road. The intensity of the fire was low but smoke filled the entire building.

The top portion of the building is used for residential purposes. However, rescue officials and police evacuated the building to prevent any further damage. The cause of the fire could not be immediately ascertained.

Rescue officials said eight fire brigade vehicles are busy dousing the fire. A state of emergency has been issued and all fire brigade personnel have been alerted regarding the incident.