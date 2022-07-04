Fire outbreak in FFC Sindh plant, no casualties reported

It is said that the incident happened around 11pm on Sunday at the plant 3 of the FFC that is situated at the Mirpur Mathelo, in Ghotki

the plant has been shut down to assess the extent of the damage

KARACHI: The Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) faced massive fire outbreak in one of its production plant in Sindh last night, witnesses present on the occasion stated that a massive blast was heard right before the fire.

Advertisement

It is said that the incident happened around 11pm on Sunday at the plant 3 of the FFC that is situated at the Mirpur Mathelo, in Ghotki district. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

FFC plant, Mirpur Methalo on fire last night. pic.twitter.com/86f9V3B0Ir — Fazal Nadeem (@fazalnadeem) July 4, 2022

Meanwhile, the plant has been shut down to assess the extent of the damage. It is said that the plant will resume production after repair and maintenance.

Advertisement

Official Statement

An official statement on the incident stated that the fire was extinguished immediately by adopting safety and emergency procedures (SOP). No personnel were affected during this event.

As per the initial report, the fire occurred in the gas vessel of the ammonia unit. The plant was immediately shut down to investigate the matter in detail and plan the maintenance works to put the plant back in operation.