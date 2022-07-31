Five injured after anti-encroachment drive in Karachi’s Ghazi Goth turns violent

An an anti-encroachment operation was launched in Ghazi Goth.

KARACHI: At least five persons, including two policemen, suffered bullet injuries after an anti-encroachment operation in Ghazi Goth, Gulzar-e-Hijri area, turned violent.

According to police, two cops were shot by land grabbers during the anti-encroachment operation. The law enforcers faced stiff resistance during which was eventually suspended on the order of Deputy Commissioner East.

The injured policemen were identified as Constable Manzoor Khan, posted at the Shahrah-e-Faisal police station and Constable Zulfiqar Sharafudin, posted at the Anti-Encroachment Establishment.

However, residents alleged that three people including two women and a teenage boy suffered injuries in firing and teargas shelling by police. Rescue officials the women and boy were taken to different hospital where their condition was out of danger.

Deputy Commissioner East had written a letter to police and other authorities for action for the removal of illegal encroachments in Gulzar-e-Hijri.

Advertisement

The anti-encroachment operation had been planned between July 26 and 31. The DC had requested police and other law-enforcers for adequate force and provision of machinery for the anti-encroachment drive.

During the drive, the anti-encroachment force started removing encroachments and were supported by police until the protestors turned violent, resulting in bullet injuries to policemen and local residents.

Chief Minister Sindh took notice of the incident and ordered Commissioner Karachi to investigate the incident and submit a report to the Chief Secretary within three days.

The Sindh government suspended five officials due to the violent incidents. Additional Deputy Commissioner East Hisham Mazhar, Assistant Commissioner Gulzar-e-Hijri Nadeem Khokhar, Mukhtiarkar Jalil Brohi, Tapedar Ashiq Tunio, and Sub-Inspector Anti-Encroachment Police Muhammad Ahmed have been suspended.

Advertisement

Also Read Karachi Rain Update: Heavy rains likely from Aug 12 to 14: PMD KARACHI: This year monsoon is raining more than usual across the country....