Edition: English
FM Bilawal, Blinken commits to expand bilateral ties

Articles
FM Bilawal

  • Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that he had spoken to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
  • They reaffirmed their mutual desire to further strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United States (US) by expanding engagements in different sectors
  • On his Twitter handle, While referencing the 75 years of friendship between Pakistan and the United States, the foreign minister emphasized the importance of increasing people-to-people and business-to-business contacts
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that he had spoken to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and they reaffirmed their mutual desire to further strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United States (US) by expanding engagements in different sectors.

On his Twitter handle, While referencing the 75 years of friendship between Pakistan and the United States, the foreign minister emphasized the importance of increasing people-to-people and business-to-business contacts.

On Twitter, the Foreign Minister of Pakistan wrote, “Spoke to

@SecBlinken, today. We reaffirmed our mutual desire to further strengthen bilateral ties by expanding our engagement in trade, energy, health & security marking 75 years of our relationship. We must increase people-to-people & business-to-business contacts.”

The official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan also took to Twitter about the talks between FM Bilawal and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In a tweet, the Ministry of foreign affairs wrote, “FM @BBhuttoZardari
received a phone call from @SecBlinken, today.
➖Reiterated mutual commitment to deepen Pak-US ties marking #PakUSAt75
➖Looked forward to frequent exchange of high-level visits
➖Requested to ease issuance of visas for Pakistani nationals.”

