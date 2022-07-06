FM Bilawal, Blinken commits to expand bilateral ties

US Ambassador calls on MOS Hina Rabbani Khar
ISLAMABAD: United States Ambassador Donald Bloom on Wednesday called on Minister of...
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that he had spoken to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and they reaffirmed their mutual desire to further strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United States (US) by expanding engagements in different sectors.
On his Twitter handle, While referencing the 75 years of friendship between Pakistan and the United States, the foreign minister emphasized the importance of increasing people-to-people and business-to-business contacts.
On Twitter, the Foreign Minister of Pakistan wrote, “Spoke to
Spoke to @SecBlinken, today. We reaffirmed our mutual desire to further strengthen bilateral ties by expanding our engagement in trade, energy, health & security marking 75 years of our relationship. We must increase people-to-people & business-to-business contacts. 🇵🇰 🤝 🇺🇸
— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) July 6, 2022
The official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan also took to Twitter about the talks between FM Bilawal and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Advertisement
FM @BBhuttoZardari received a phone call from @SecBlinken, today.
➖Reiterated mutual commitment to deepen Pak-US ties marking #PakUSAt75
➖Looked forward to frequent exchange of high-level visits
➖Requested to ease issuance of visas for Pakistani nationals.
🇵🇰🤝🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vBGQgAGGC9
— Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) July 6, 2022
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.