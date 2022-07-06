FM Bilawal, Blinken commits to expand bilateral ties

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that he had spoken to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that he had spoken to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and they reaffirmed their mutual desire to further strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United States (US) by expanding engagements in different sectors.

On his Twitter handle, While referencing the 75 years of friendship between Pakistan and the United States, the foreign minister emphasized the importance of increasing people-to-people and business-to-business contacts.

Spoke to @SecBlinken, today. We reaffirmed our mutual desire to further strengthen bilateral ties by expanding our engagement in trade, energy, health & security marking 75 years of our relationship. We must increase people-to-people & business-to-business contacts. 🇵🇰 🤝 🇺🇸 — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) July 6, 2022

The official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan also took to Twitter about the talks between FM Bilawal and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.



FM @BBhuttoZardari received a phone call from @SecBlinken, today. ➖Reiterated mutual commitment to deepen Pak-US ties marking #PakUSAt75

➖Looked forward to frequent exchange of high-level visits

➖Requested to ease issuance of visas for Pakistani nationals. 🇵🇰🤝🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vBGQgAGGC9 — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) July 6, 2022

In a tweet, the Ministry of foreign affairs wrote, “FM @BBhuttoZardarireceived a phone call from @SecBlinken, today.➖Reiterated mutual commitment to deepen Pak-US ties marking #PakUSAt75➖Looked forward to frequent exchange of high-level visits➖Requested to ease issuance of visas for Pakistani nationals.”