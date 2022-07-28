FM Bilawal reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to principles of SCO

ISLAMABAD: FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the purposes and principles of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the ‘Shanghai Spirit’.

He said this while talking to State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi, who called on him on the sidelines of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the SCO on Thursday.

FM Bilawal Zardari said Pakistan and China had complete convergence on fully leveraging SCO as an important regional platform for development and connectivity.

The foreign minister expressed satisfaction at the frequent high-level interactions between the two sides which was a hallmark of the bilateral relations. He underscored that his third meeting with State Councilor Wang Yi in as many months reflected the importance attached by both sides to maintain strategic communication, further deepen the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and advance economic engagement for mutual benefit.

Also Read Pakistan Navy holds bilateral exercise in Shanghai ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy and Chinese Navy held a bilateral exercise 'Sea Guardians...

Advertisement

FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari underscored that CPEC’s development had reached a new phase, with increasing emphasis on high-quality development of industry, agriculture, IT, and science and technology, while ensuring tangible socio-economic benefits for the people.

Both the sides reviewed the progress in bilateral relations and discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Both sides reaffirmed their strong support for each other’s core interests and major concerns, and commitment to deepening strategic communication including at the highest political level and practical cooperation.

The two sides discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan. The two sides agreed that peace and stability in Afghanistan was vital for regional development and prosperity. Both sides agreed that only a peaceful, stable and connected Afghanistan could act as a fulcrum for enhanced regional trade and connectivity.

The minister is visiting Tashkent at the invitation of the Acting Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, Vladimir Norov.

The SCO’s major objectives are to promote confidence and good-neighborly relations among member states; strengthen regional peace, security, and stability; and create a framework for effective cooperation in the political sphere.

Advertisement

Bilawal Bhutto will remain there for two days and will approve the decisions and documents to be presented to the heads of the states at the SCO Summit in September 2022.