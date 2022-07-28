FM Bilawal to lead SCO Council at Tashkent

Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari leaves for Tashkent

He will lead the Pakistan delegation to the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers

The Minister is visiting Tashkent at the invitation of the Acting Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, Vladimir Norov

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari leaves for Tashkent to lead the Pakistan delegation to the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (SCO-CFM) meeting.

The Minister is visiting Tashkent at the invitation of the Acting Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, Vladimir Norov.

The SCO’s major objectives are to promote confidence and good-neighborly relations among member states; strengthen regional peace, security, and stability; and create a framework for effective cooperation in the political sphere.

Bilawal Bhutto will remain there for two days and will approve the decisions and documents to be presented to the heads of the states at the SCO Summit in September 2022.

