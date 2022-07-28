Advertisement
FM Bilawal to lead SCO Council at Tashkent

Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Image: File

  • Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari leaves for Tashkent
  • He will lead the Pakistan delegation to the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers
  • The Minister is visiting Tashkent at the invitation of the Acting Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, Vladimir Norov
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari leaves for Tashkent to lead the Pakistan delegation to the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (SCO-CFM) meeting.

The Minister is visiting Tashkent at the invitation of the Acting Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, Vladimir Norov.

The SCO’s major objectives are to promote confidence and good-neighborly relations among member states; strengthen regional peace, security, and stability; and create a framework for effective cooperation in the political sphere.

Bilawal Bhutto will remain there for two days and will approve the decisions and documents to be presented to the heads of the states at the SCO Summit in September 2022.

