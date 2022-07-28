Foreign funding case example of how ‘Ladla’ being protected: PM

ISLAMABAD: Pointing towards the institutions for favouring Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said PTI’s foreign funding case was an example of how ‘Ladla’ (blue-eyed man) was being protected.

In a tweet, PM Shehbaz Sharif said while Nawaz Sharif was convicted for not taking salary from his son’s company, ‘Ladla’ was untouchable. “8 years on, decision is still elusive. Imran Niazi filed 9 writ petitions in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to stop the case and got 50 adjournments in the foreign funding case,” he said.

On July 19, Shehbaz Sharif had urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the “long-delayed judgment” on the PTI foreign funding case.

“For long has Imran Niazi been given a free pass despite his repeated & shameless attacks on state institutions. Impunity given to him has hurt the country,” the prime minister had written on Twitter.

The message came after the PML-N had received a drubbing in the by-elections in 20 constituencies of Punjab. The result had also raised doubts on the future of the coalition government.

Earlier, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz had demanded from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announce the verdict of the foreign funding case at the earliest.

Maryam Nawaz had said PTI should not get too excited about losing five of its own provincial assembly seats in the recent Punjab by-polls. She had alleged that the PTI was making the ECP controversial as it feared verdict in the foreign funding case.

She had claimed that PTI leaders were aware of irrefutable evidence against them and it was inevitable to publicise them. She had demanded from the ECP to announce the verdict of the PTI foreign funding case at the earliest.

“Your attack on the ECP is not because of any rigging as it did not happen but over fears of the adverse verdict in the foreign funding case,” she had said.