Four more dead bodies found at Sukkur Barrage

Sukkur Barrage

  • After floods in Sukkur and adjoining areas, four more dead bodies of men and women were found in different gates of the barrage on Sunday
  • A total of 24 bodies were found from the Sukkur barrage after floods in the province
  • The Barrage is stretched to 1.6 kilometers (km) long and has 66 gates. According to the BOL News report, four bodies of the deceased people were found at gates numbers 31, 34, 48, and 61
  • Low-level flood rails pass through Sukkur and the Guddu Barrage after the torrential rains in the province
  • Of the 24 dead bodies of the deceased people, eight of the bodies found were of women

 

SUKKUR: After floods in Sukkur and adjoining areas, four more dead bodies of men and women were found in different gates of the barrage on Sunday. A total of 24 bodies were found from the Sukkur barrage after floods in the province, BOL News reports.

The Sukkur Barrage is stretched to 1.6 kilometers (km) long and has 66 gates. According to the BOL News report, four bodies of the deceased people were found at gates numbers 31, 34, 48, and 61. Three men’s bodies and one woman’s bodies were discovered. The authorities of the barrage immediately contacted the regional police and the Edhi Ambulance.

As per the details, low-level flood rails pass through Sukkur and the Guddu Barrage after the torrential rains in the province. The water level in different dams has been exceeded, and the dams have opened their spillways to control the flow of water.

Of the 24 dead bodies of the deceased people, eight of the bodies found were of women. It is expected that most of the bodies found in the Barrage are those of the people who drowned on a boat in Saddiqabad. A number of people were missing after the rescue operation in Sadiqabad, and the authorities claim that these bodies are those of the missing people from Sadiqabad.

