Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Four teenagers rescued from Islamabad’s Korang Nullah
Four teenagers rescued from Islamabad’s Korang Nullah

Four teenagers rescued from Islamabad’s Korang Nullah

Articles
Advertisement
Four teenagers rescued from Islamabad’s Korang Nullah
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Four teenagers who were trapped in Korang Nullah in Bani Gala due to heavy rains have been rescued.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz said the youngsters slipped and fell in the storm water drain after heavy rains lashed the city.

They were rescued by Pakistan Navy rescue personnel and Islamabad authorities. He urged people to stop going out near streams and drains in inclement weather.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has commended rescue team for rescuing four teenagers stranded inKorang Nullah due to flood water.

In a statement, the prime minister said Pakistan Navy, district administration, police and Rescue 1122 set an excellent example of alertness, bravery and responsibility.

Advertisement

He said other district administrations, police and rescue teams should also emulate Islamabad team. He said this incident is an example for everybody that the country can be steered out of all challenges with team work and strenuous efforts.

He also asked the people to extend help to the fellow countrymen with the spirit of national and humanitarian compassion during the heavy downpours and flood situation.

Heavy rains wreaked havoc on Islamabad and Rawalpindi leading to urban flooding and inundating low-lying areas. The twin cities have recorded over 60 millimetres of rainfall.

Minor girl’s body found

Meanwhile, the body of an 8-year-old girl, who went missing from Pindorian Waheedabad area, was found from Korang Nullah on Monday.

The minor girl left her house some five days ago but did not return. Extensive efforts were made to find the missing girl but no trace of her was found. Her parents filed an application with police station for registration of a case.

Advertisement

Local spotted a body floating in Korang Nullah and alerted police and other rescue services.

Upon receiving information, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the scene and fished out the body with help of divers.  The body was moved to PIMS for autopsy. Police is ascertaining the cause of death.

 

Also Read

For the latest BOL Live News, Follow on Google News. Read more on Latest Pakistan News on bolnews.com

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
RUDA holds public hearing on industrial zone
RUDA holds public hearing on industrial zone
Asad Baloch criticizes center for its indifference to Balochistan
Asad Baloch criticizes center for its indifference to Balochistan
PM Shehbaz expresses desire to upgrade economic ties with Russia
PM Shehbaz expresses desire to upgrade economic ties with Russia
New policy on Toshakhana to be more transparent, centre tells LHC
New policy on Toshakhana to be more transparent, centre tells LHC
Two cops martyred in Khyber Agency check post attack
Two cops martyred in Khyber Agency check post attack
Earthquake 5.6 magnitude on Richter scale jolts KP
Earthquake 5.6 magnitude on Richter scale jolts KP
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story