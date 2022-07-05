Four teenagers rescued from Islamabad’s Korang Nullah

ISLAMABAD: Four teenagers who were trapped in Korang Nullah in Bani Gala due to heavy rains have been rescued.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz said the youngsters slipped and fell in the storm water drain after heavy rains lashed the city.

They were rescued by Pakistan Navy rescue personnel and Islamabad authorities. He urged people to stop going out near streams and drains in inclement weather.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has commended rescue team for rescuing four teenagers stranded inKorang Nullah due to flood water.

In a statement, the prime minister said Pakistan Navy, district administration, police and Rescue 1122 set an excellent example of alertness, bravery and responsibility.

He said other district administrations, police and rescue teams should also emulate Islamabad team. He said this incident is an example for everybody that the country can be steered out of all challenges with team work and strenuous efforts.

He also asked the people to extend help to the fellow countrymen with the spirit of national and humanitarian compassion during the heavy downpours and flood situation.

Heavy rains wreaked havoc on Islamabad and Rawalpindi leading to urban flooding and inundating low-lying areas. The twin cities have recorded over 60 millimetres of rainfall.

Minor girl’s body found

Meanwhile, the body of an 8-year-old girl, who went missing from Pindorian Waheedabad area, was found from Korang Nullah on Monday.

The minor girl left her house some five days ago but did not return. Extensive efforts were made to find the missing girl but no trace of her was found. Her parents filed an application with police station for registration of a case.

Local spotted a body floating in Korang Nullah and alerted police and other rescue services.

Upon receiving information, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the scene and fished out the body with help of divers. The body was moved to PIMS for autopsy. Police is ascertaining the cause of death.

