Four terrorists killed in North Waziristan: ISPR

PESHAWAR: Security forces have killed four terrorists in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations, Pakistan Army troops observed and engaged the movement of terrorists in Datta Khel area of North Waziristan.

During the exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed. Weapons and ammunition was also recovered from their possession, the military’s press wing said.

The statement added that the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

Last week, a soldier of the armed forces of Pakistan embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan,

The military’s media wing issued a brief statement stating that Sepoy Waheed Khan, aged 23, resident of Nowshera embraced martyrdom after fighting gallantly. It stated that the area was being cleared to eliminate the threat of possible terrorists.

Earlier, at least three terrorists were killed after security forces conducted an operation in North Wazirstan district.

According to ISPR, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Ghulam Khan Kalle area of North Waziristan District on the reported presence of terrorists.

During the fire exchange, three terrorists were killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from their possession. The military’s press wing said the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

On June 26, seven terrorists were killed in exchange of fire with the security forces in general area of Ghulam Khan Kalle in North Waziristan.

The ISPR said troops effectively engaged the terrorists. Two soldiers Subedar Munir Hussain of Parachinar, Kurram, and Havaldar Babu Khan of Dera Ismail Khan were martyred.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists. The army started a clearing operation eliminate any other terrorists found in the vicinity.

