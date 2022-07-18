FY-2021-22: Rs12.629 billion granted for Interior Division projects

During the fiscal year 2021-22, the government disbursed Rs12.629 billion against a total budget of Rs21.048 billion for different new and existing projects of the Interior Division under the Public Sector Development Program

Rs8093.009 million has been set aside for 36 current and new Interior Division PSDP initiatives for the fiscal year 2022-23

s, a sum of Rs6.792 million has been specified for 28 continuing projects and Rs2.300 billion for eight new programs compared to the previous fiscal year

ISLAMABAD: During the fiscal year 2021-22, the government disbursed Rs12.629 billion against a total budget of Rs21.048 billion for different new and existing projects of the Interior Division under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

Similarly, Rs8093.009 million has been set aside for 36 current and new Interior Division PSDP initiatives for the fiscal year 2022-23. The Planning Commission has set aside Rs12.035 billion for various projects. During the previous fiscal year, Rs9.013 billion was spent on ongoing projects, while Rs9.013 billion was spent on new programs.

According to Planning Commission of Pakistan statistics, a sum of Rs6.792 million has been specified for 28 continuing projects and Rs2.300 billion for eight new programs compared to the previous fiscal year.

An amount of Rs710.215 million has been allocated for the ongoing scheme, capacity enhancement of CAF-Management of Western Border by raising eight additional wings for Frontier Corps Balochistan (North), Rs3000 million for the construction of 10 Avenue, Islamabad, Rs457 million for the construction of Bhittai Ranger’s accommodation in Karachi, Rs825 million for the construction of Korang Bridge and PWD Underpass Islamabad, and Rs800 million for the construction of Model Prison at H-16, Islamabad Islamabad, Rs100 million for Land Revenue Records Management System in Rural Areas of ICT Phase-II, and Rs363.036 million for National Response Center for Cyber Crimes (NR3C), Phase-III during FY 2021-22.

The government also committed Rs400 million for ongoing projects to improve FIA operational efficiency in AML/CFT, counter-terrorism, and case management systems.

During the same period, Rs400 million was allocated for the revamping of the FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing, and Rs500 million was allocated for Sanitation and Road Projects in UC Bokra, Mera Sumbal Jaffar, Bhandana Kalan, Jhangi Sayyedan Sara-i-Kharbooza, Tarnol Golra Sharif, and Shah Allah Ditta, Islamabad.

The government allocated Rs1000 million for balance works for the operationalization of the Metro Bus from Peshawar Morr to New Islamabad International Airport (NIIA), Rs300 million for capacity enhancement of CAF-Management of Western Border by raising of (5) Additional Wings for Frontier Corps Balochistan (South), Phase-II, Rs203.379 million for construction of Sector Headquarter at Shakas, Khyber Agency, and Rs400 million for construction of accommodation for two people.

The government also allocated Rs100 million for the upgrade of the biometrics identification system for passport applications, as well as Rs530 million for the Water Supply System in the Forward Area of FC (South) D.I. Khan.