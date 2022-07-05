Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Hameed Faiz and ISI Chief General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum briefed the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS) about the security situation including the progress of the talks with the TTP, in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The meeting of the PCNS chaired by PM Shehbaz Sharif was attended by the three-services chiefs, heads of other security agencies, senior members of the assembly and senate,

The committee also discussed Afghanistan’s situation.

It was decided that the Parliamentary Committee on National Security would be taken into confidence regarding progress in talks with TTP, and a steering committee for talks with TTP would be formed.

The briefing said that talks with the TTP are within the framework of the Constitution of Pakistan while the final decision would be taken with the approval of Parliament, future guidance, and consensus.

Earlier, a letter was sent to the members of the Committee to attend the meeting including the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Senior Parliamentary Leaders of both the Houses, Federal Ministers, Senior Political Leaders, Provincial Chief Ministers, President and Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The meeting was attended by senior members of the National Assembly and the Senate, members of Standing Committees on Defense, Federal Secretaries Defense, Foreign Affairs, Interior, Kashmir Affairs, Health and National Security Division, four provincial chief secretaries, chief secretary Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said protecting the poorest from the effects of the difficult economic conditions has been the priority of the present government from day one.

In a tweet on Tuesday, he welcomed Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz’s announcement of providing free electricity to households using up to one hundred units per month.

He expressed the commitment to extend more facilities to the people with improvement in the economic situation.