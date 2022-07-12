GIKI students backed first place in Britain’s “Formula Student” competition

PESHAWAR: The virtual software developed by students from the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIKI) won first place in Britain’s “Formula Student” student engineering competition, BOL News reports.

According to the details, The students of GIKI achieved first place after defeating competitors from 34 nations. Ashir Junaid, the leader of the Formula GIK team, told Geo News that the 24-member organization created the program in two months via pure effort.

“We are happy to have made Pakistan famous worldwide,” stated Junaid.

Also Read COAS lands in Karachi from Saudi Arabia for briefing on rescue activities during urban flooding KARACHI: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), traveled all...

Minister for Higher Education of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kamran Bangash, stated in a statement that the provincial government was pleased with the students for raising the Pakistani flag abroad.