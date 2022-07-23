Government demands full bench for case against CM Punjab election

The incumbent government demanded a full bench of the Supreme Court (SC) to hear the petition

ISLAMABAD: The incumbent government demanded a full bench of the Supreme Court (SC) to hear the petition submitted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi against deputy speaker’s ruling.

A handout was issued in this regard by the coalition government maintaining that this is a matter of national and political importance so the apex court must take up a review petition from Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and other petitions jointly.

The coalition government also lambasted the PTI chief saying that he has been trying to push the state towards anarchy to evade accountability, hide corruption and seek power through backdoor means.

It is pertinent to mention here that after the ruling given by Dost Muhammad Mazari, PTI’s candidate Pervaiz Elahi moved SC against it.

Not only this, PTI activists staged countrywide protests last night. After PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s call for a peaceful protest against Dost Mazari’s ruling.

PTI Chief Imran Khan addressed the nation and urged PTI supporters to register their peaceful protest against the election to which people responded and gathered at main chowks of all major cities in Pakistan.

He also lambasted the horse-trading of lawmakers in his speech and termed the announcement of Hamza Shehbaz as CM Punjab a clear violation of Article 63A adding that Asif Ali Zardari was present in Lahore and he was fully aware of the trade of consciences by Zardari by using the stolen public funds.

