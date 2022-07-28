Governor Punjab refuses to take oath of Punjab Cabinet ministers

After the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s verdict and the oath-taking ceremony of Parvez Elahi as the new Chief Minister of Punjab, the oath of the cabinet of the province was suspended as Governor Punjab refused to take the oath on Thursday

Earlier, Governor Punjab Baligh ur Reman, on July 26, refused to take the oath from the former Parvez Elahi as the head of the province

Former Governor and prominent PTI leader Umar Sarfaraz Cheema also refused to take Hamza Shehbaz Sharif’s oath of office when he was appointed, while 20 PTI MPs became dissidents and voted for Hamza in the Provincial Assembly

Advertisement

LAHORE: After the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s verdict and the oath-taking ceremony of Parvez Elahi as the new Chief Minister of Punjab, the oath of the cabinet of the province was suspended as Governor Punjab refused to take the oath on Thursday, BOL News reported.

Earlier, Governor Punjab Baligh ur Reman, on July 26, refused to take the oath from the former Parvez Elahi as the head of the province. The oath-taking ceremony of Elahi was taken by the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, at the President’s House, Islamabad.

According to a report by BOL News, last night, the coronation ceremony of the newly appointed CM resulted in a discussion between Baligh ur Rehman and the former CM of Punjab Hamza Shehbaz Sharif. The government’s consultation on the oath of office is still ongoing.

Former Governor and prominent PTI leader Umar Sarfaraz Cheema also refused to take Hamza Shehbaz Sharif’s oath of office when he was appointed, while 20 PTI MPs became dissidents and voted for Hamza in the Provincial Assembly.

Advertisement

Also Read British Acting High Commissioner visits boxing academy ISLAMABAD: Andrew Dalgleish, the British Acting High Commissioner, visited the 'Usman Wazeer...

The PTI is considering asking the President to administer the oath of office to the newly formed cabinet. The leadership is also looking out for options to consult the Apex Court against Governor Punjab for not taking the oath of the Provincial Cabinet.