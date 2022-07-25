Govt alliance boycotting SC hearing as seeing their defeat, says Qureshi

Senior Vice president of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that when the government alliance had no trust in the honorable Supreme Court’s bench so why they appeared the bench, adding that the reason of their attitude was that they were seeing their defeat in the apex court so they were running away from the apex court.

He expressed these views while speaking a press conference on in the wee hour of Tuesday in Islamabad.

He maintain that they had no concern about the future of the country and they had only care for their self-interest.

He further said that they were of afraid of Imran Khan and the PTI, that’s why they were running away from the court of people and the court of law.

He criticised Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s attitude towards the judiciary, adding that as Foreign Minister he was not performing his duty properly and he did not go to Foreign Office daily.

Qureshi observed that Karachi, which is economical hub of the country and the rest Sindh were inundated by rainwater and he was doing the politics of Punjab.

He said that the people of Pakistan came to know their real faces and tactics and they were not ready to trust them now.

Replying to the mediamen’s queries, he urged the people of Pakistan to give Imran Khan and PTI to give full mandate so that their problems would be resolved.

He said that it was strange that the government of time has boycotted the proceedings of the judiciary and running a campaign to defame the court of law.

He said that the demand of the Full Court formation had no logic and reason, adding that the constitution of Full Court was the power of the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Talking on the occasion, PTI leader Ali Zaidi said the present government had declared a revolt against the country’s judiciary.

He said the honourable judges had shown massive tolerance and restraint despite all misbehavior of the government alliance.

Shehbaz Gill said that the government and its allies had proved that they were cowardly that’s why they were running the proceedings of the SC.

He said that the PML-N is used to demanding favourite judges and want their desired judgment.

He blamed that they tasked the IGP Punjab to disappear some MPAs before the election of Punjab chief minister but he could not have done so despite their order.

