Govt brought nation to its knees ‘economically and politically’: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said the new government has “brought the country to its knees politically and economically” within three months.

In a statement on Twitter, the former prime minister claimed the coalition leaders want to “save their illegally accumulated wealth”. “How long will State institutions continue to allow this?” he questioned.

Imran Khan said that he could say with certainty after his interaction with the nation and their response to his call for Haqeeqi Azadi that the people of Pakistan have had enough and will not allow these mafias to continue their loot and plunder.

“We are not far from Sri Lanka moment when our public pours out into streets,” he said.

Advertisement I can say with certainty after my interaction with our nation & their response to my call for Haqeeqi Azadi that ppl of Pak have had enough & will not allow these mafias to continue their loot & plunder. We are not far from Sri Lanka moment when our public pours out into streets — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 23, 2022

The statement comes as the Supreme Court is hearing a petition filed by Pervaiz Elahi against a ruling of the Deputy Speaker that rejected 10 PML-Q votes.

Punjab is witnessing a new political crisis after PML-Q President Shujaat Hussain refused to endorse Pervaiz Elahi for the post of Chief Minister Punjab.

Before the hearing, PTI leader Fawad said the country could not bear “Zardari politics” — an apparent reference to reports of PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari’s attempts to garner Shujaat’s support for =’

Advertisement

“This country needs political values. If you have to do Zardari-style politics … then there’s no need to hold elections. Hold auctions instead. Whoever makes a bigger bid may buy the seat,” he said while speaking to media in Lahore.

The PTI leader went on to say that after the deputy speaker’s ruling and the “way the public mandate was stolen, the political environment in the country is like after a war”.

He further claimed that the ruling coalition had “ruined” the Constitution. He said all senior lawyers in the country were in consensus that the deputy speaker’s ruling was against the law and Constitution.

Fawad claimed the PML-Q President did not want to support a PTI-backed candidate. He alleged that Chauhdy Salik and Tariq Bashir Cheema got Chaudhry Shujaat’s thumb impression on the letter sent to Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari.

Fawad further said Shujaat had been ill for a long time and was suffering from Parkinson’s disease which limits his decision making ability, He called for the court to summon the deputy speaker and frame charges of contempt against him.

Advertisement

Also Read Punjab CM election: Imran Khan blames Zardari for buying people with money ISLAMABAD: Fuming anger over Hamza Shahbaz’s staying as Punjab chief minister, PTI...