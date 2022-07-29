Govt committed to unlocking full potential of CPEC projects: PM

The prime minister received the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underlined the government’s commitment to unlocking the full economic and connectivity potential of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

He emphasised the importance of key projects including Main Line One (ML-1) and Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) in Pakistan’s development plans and expressed desire to move towards finalisation in the upcoming 11th meeting of the CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee.

PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction on the upward trajectory of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China. He recalled his wide-ranging discussions with Premier Li Keqiang in a telephone call on 16 May this year and their consensus to further deepen and strengthen the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

He underscored that Pakistan and China were best friends, staunchest partners and iron brothers, adding the two nations had always stood by each other through fair weather and times of challenges and extended support on key issues of core interest.

PM Shehbaz appreciated China’s support to Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and development, including in dealing with emerging economic challenges and volatility in global supply chains and commodities.

Sharing Pakistan’s focus on early development of CPEC Special Economic Zones (SEZs), the prime minister welcomed the increased investments of Chinese enterprises especially in the country’s industrial development.

Referring to the increasing bilateral trade volumes and Pakistan’s record exports of US $3.6 billion in 2021, the prime minister emphasised that enhanced market access for Pakistani exports to China would help realize the full potential of Pakistan-China Free Trade Agreement.

Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Minister of State Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and Special Assistants to PM Tariq Fatemi, Zafarullah Mahmood and Jehanzab Khan were also present.

