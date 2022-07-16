Govt decides to deploy FC, Rangers during by-elections

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to deploy Frontier Constabulary and Rangers for maintaining law and order situation during by-elections to be held on Sunday.

The decision was taken during a special meeting held in Islamabad regarding law and order arrangements in the by-elections chaired by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

The forum decided that the violators of fire-arms ban orders will be immediately arrested and their arms will be seized along with revocation of license. It was also decided to set up a special control room in the Interior Ministry on Saturday and Sunday to continuously monitor the law and order situation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Interior Minister said it is our national responsibility to ensure law and order in the by-elections. He said all resources will be utilized to make security arrangements as per instructions of the Election Commission.

The minister said additional security personnel will be deployed in six highly sensitive constituencies of Punjab. The most sensitive constituencies include four in Lahore, one each in Bhakkar and Multan.

He said the presence of peace spoilers and armed men in the constituencies during the by-elections is not acceptable. He directed provincial governments and law enforcement agencies to ensure strict enforcement of firearms ban.

The meeting was attended by the officials of Interior Ministry, security departments and Chief Secretary Sindh through video link.

Rana Sanaulllah Khan on Friday also contacted Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan on phone call and discussed the security arrangements for by-elections to be held in Punjab.

