Govt to extend facilities with improvement in economic situation: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed his commitment to extend more facilities to people with improvement in economic situation.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the prime minister said protecting the poorest from the effects of difficult economic conditions has been the priority of the present government from day one.

He welcomed Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz’s announcement of providing free electricity to households consuming up to 100 units per month.

A day earlier, Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz Sharif announced a relief package that the provincial government will bear the power cost of households that consume up to 100 units of electricity in a month.

Addressing a press conference, he said the government has set aside Rs100 billion for the relief programme which will benefit nine million households.

The chief minister said it will also serve as an incentive to save energy. He also said that the government will provide solar panels to the people to shift towards alternate sources of electricity.

Hamza slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for the scourge of power cuts and underscored that the government’s focus is not to save politics but the country.

He said that the PML-N government left the country in 2018 with zero load shedding and now Pakistan needs to be put back on track immediately.

Hamza Shehbaz alleged that the incompetent government of PTI has been admitting that they failed to run the country smoothly since the moment the PTI government was toppled.

Hamza underscored that he would not fool the citizens but strive hard to bring prosperity to Punjab. He said the decisions announced by the incumbent government are harsh but would lead the country back on track.

“We have been aiming to bring Pakistan back on the development track.,” he vowed, adding that the IMF programme will continue, international donors will come and friendly countries will help Pakistan.

