Govt focused on attracting US investment: Miftah Ismail

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail was talking to US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail said that attracting the United States foreign investment in different sectors of the economy was the government’s top priority.

The minister was talking to Ambassador of the United States of America to Pakistan, Donald Blome who called on him at the finance ministry. Miftah Ismail extended warm welcome to the ambassador and congratulated him on assuming the office.

Economic Counselor Aaron Fishman, and US Embassy Treasury Attaché Larita Bolden accompanied the ambassador while Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, Special Secretary Finance and senior officers also attended the meeting.

The finance minister said Pakistan and the US enjoys long-term, broad-based, and multi-dimensional relationship. He reiterated the desire to further deepen bilateral economic, trade and investment ties with the US.

Miftah said the incumbent government was focusing on creating a business friendly environment for foreign investors. He highlighted the economic agenda and policies of the government with aim to bring about economic and fiscal stability.

On the occasion, the Ambassador underscored that both countries enjoy good relations and expressed confidence on the policies and programmes of the government.

He extended his support to further promote bilateral economic, investment and trade relations between both the countries.

