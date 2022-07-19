Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Govt has a deadline of few days for general elections: Fawad Chaudhry
Govt has a deadline of few days for general elections: Fawad Chaudhry

Govt has a deadline of few days for general elections: Fawad Chaudhry

Articles
Advertisement
Govt has a deadline of few days for general elections: Fawad Chaudhry

Image: Screengrab BOL News

Advertisement
  • Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that the party has given a deadline of a few days to the incumbent government for next elections
  • He also said that PTI would not accept the interim setup for more than 90 days
  • He said that Hamza Shehbaz should have resigned by now and should leave the slot
Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that the party has given a deadline of a few days to the incumbent government for the announcement of date for general elections.

While addressing a presser here, he said that PTI has no secret agenda adding that the demands are all clear.

Fawad Chaudhry also underscored that the PTI would not accept the interim setup for more than 90 days. “Interim government is not responsible for the growth and development, its only goal is to conduct elections in the country.”

PTI leader also said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should be reformed and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) also has a few days adding that he should resign himself. Fawad also alleged that the ECP is not an unbiased body.

“Secondly, we want general elections date and PM Shehbaz Sharif should announce the date as early as possible.”

Advertisement

While touching on the political situation in Punjab he said that Hamza Shehbaz should have resigned by now and should leave the slot.

He maintained further that Hamza should let Pervaiz Elahi run the chores of Punjab.

Fawad Chaudhry highlighted that Maryam Nawaz herself admitted the defeat of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Punjab. He also demanded restriction on Rana Sanaullah to enter Punjab adding that PTI is ready for dialogues.

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Australian Sikhs vote for Khalistan Referendum defying Modi
Australian Sikhs vote for Khalistan Referendum defying Modi
No harm if provincial, NA elections held on same date: PPP leader
No harm if provincial, NA elections held on same date: PPP leader
PTI condemns efforts to evict Sheikh Rashid from Lal Haveli
PTI condemns efforts to evict Sheikh Rashid from Lal Haveli
Imran will be candidate for by-polls of 33 NA seats, says Qureshi
Imran will be candidate for by-polls of 33 NA seats, says Qureshi
Govt will try to keep masses away from effects of IMF agreement: Shazia Marri
Govt will try to keep masses away from effects of IMF agreement: Shazia Marri
President, PM express grief over Lasbela bus accident
President, PM express grief over Lasbela bus accident
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story