Govt has a deadline of few days for general elections: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that the party has given a deadline of a few days to the incumbent government for the announcement of date for general elections.

While addressing a presser here, he said that PTI has no secret agenda adding that the demands are all clear.

Fawad Chaudhry also underscored that the PTI would not accept the interim setup for more than 90 days. “Interim government is not responsible for the growth and development, its only goal is to conduct elections in the country.”

PTI leader also said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should be reformed and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) also has a few days adding that he should resign himself. Fawad also alleged that the ECP is not an unbiased body.

“Secondly, we want general elections date and PM Shehbaz Sharif should announce the date as early as possible.”

While touching on the political situation in Punjab he said that Hamza Shehbaz should have resigned by now and should leave the slot.

He maintained further that Hamza should let Pervaiz Elahi run the chores of Punjab.

Fawad Chaudhry highlighted that Maryam Nawaz herself admitted the defeat of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Punjab. He also demanded restriction on Rana Sanaullah to enter Punjab adding that PTI is ready for dialogues.