‘Govt to try to build Korangi Crossing Causeway bridge in one year’

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday said the provincial government would try to build six-lane Korangi Crossing Causeway bridge in one year.

“The bridge is being built for Korangi Crossing Causeway. The Sindh chief minister and his team are busy serving the people,” Nasir Shah said in a statement.

On July 27, CM Murad Ali Shah had approved the Rs5 billion project. It will be 1.6 km long bridge.

On reports of riots in interior Sindh, Nasir Shah said people involved in ethnic fighting would be punished according to the law. Afghan refugees involved in riots would be sent back to Afghanistan, he maintained.

Commenting on the Supreme Court’s verdict against Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling, the provincial minister said two separate decisions were given regarding the instructions of the party head to members. He said the request to make a full court bench was also rejected.

Dispelling the notion that former president Asif Ali Zardari gave money to Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat, he said the allegation of sending money for the election of Punjab chief minister was wrong. If money was given, 10 votes of Q League would not have gone in Parvez Elahi’s favour, he added.

On the other hand, resignations of 11 Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) members of National Assembly (MNAs) have been accepted, Bol news reported.

The National Assembly has released list of the 11 PTI MNAs saying that NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had accepted their resignations and notification regarding the resignations has been issued by the NA Secretariat.

The speaker accepted the resignations under the authority prescribed by Article 64 (1) of the constitution. Notification of the resignations has been sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Here are names and constituencies of the said MNAs: Ali Muhammad Khan (NA-22), Fazal Muhammad Khan (NA-24), Shaukat Ali (NA-31), Fakhar Zaman Khan (NA-45), Farrukh Habib (NA-108), Ijaz Ahmed Shah (NA-118), Jamil Ahmed Khan (NA-237), Muhammad Akram Cheema (NA-239), Abdul Shakoor Shad (NA-246), Dr Shireen Mehrunnisa Mazari (Reserved Seat for Women (Pinjab)) and Shandana Gulzar Khan (Reserved Seat for Women (KP)).