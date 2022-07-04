Hafiz: Government should play its role to improve tense atmosphere in GB

Former chief minister of Gilgit Baltistan Hafizur Rehman had a telephonic talk with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the situation of Gilgit Baltistan and the road blockage by the protesters

GILGIT: Former chief minister of Gilgit Baltistan Hafizur Rehman had a telephonic talk with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the situation of Gilgit Baltistan and the road blockage by the protesters, BOL News reports.

According to the report, the people in Gilgit Baltistan are out of their homes for the past ten days for 14 people who are accused of assisting terrorism in the province. The former GB CM told the prime minister that the current government is not helping the people in this matter.

“Thousands of tourists are worried about the closure of roads throughout the province and the Gilgit-Skardu Road and Hunza Road are also blocked. The selected government has failed to listen to the concerns of the protesters and come out with a solution.” Hafiz ur Rehman told PM.

He asked the prime minister that the federal government should play its role to improve the tense atmosphere in Gilgit-Baltistan and end the sit-ins protests.

After telephonic conversations with the former Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan, Shehbaz Sharif ordered Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to advise the Chief Secretary of GB to improve the situation of the province.