Hafiz Naeem demands immediate dismissal of Karachi administrator

Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman demanded that the administrator of Karachi should be sent out of the office

He lambasted the authorities responsible for the structural collapse in the city after the falls

The politician underscored that several deaths have occurred due to electrocution in Karachi

Advertisement

KARACHI: The President of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman demanded that the administrator of Karachi should be sent out of the office in light of the recent situation after the monsoon rains in the port city.

Hafiz Naeem was talking to the media here when lambasted the authorities responsible for the structural collapse in the city after the falls that continued in the metropolitan city for days.

JI president underscored that keeping the devastation in view, an emergency should be declared in the city and all the authorities must be called on board to combat the situation.

While suggesting the solution to tackle the flooding in Karachi, he said that the nullahs must be separated from the sewerage lines adding that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has approximately 10,000 employees but they were not witnessed working during the recent falls.

He also alleged that the body has fully maintained machinery to combat the situation but wasn’t seen on board in the past few rain-hit days.

Advertisement

Hafiz Naeem also opined that the political parties are responsible for the situation in the city as they have built projects on the sewage nullahs.

The politician underscored that several deaths have occurred due to electrocution in Karachi while K- Electric has turned a blind eye to the grave issue.

He also demanded a re-count for the citizens of Karachi while criticizing the count that was done in 2017 alleging it was unfair.

Also Read Heavy monsoon falls to hit again for next 5 days: Met Dept The country is likely to witness more monsoon falls in the upcoming...