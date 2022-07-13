Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Hafiz Naeem demands immediate dismissal of Karachi administrator
Hafiz Naeem demands immediate dismissal of Karachi administrator

Hafiz Naeem demands immediate dismissal of Karachi administrator

Articles
Advertisement
Hafiz Naeem demands immediate dismissal of Karachi administrator

Amir e Jamaat e Islami Karachi Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman

Advertisement
  • Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman demanded that the administrator of Karachi should be sent out of the office
  • He lambasted the authorities responsible for the structural collapse in the city after the falls
  • The politician underscored that several deaths have occurred due to electrocution in Karachi
Advertisement

KARACHI: The President of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman demanded that the administrator of Karachi should be sent out of the office in light of the recent situation after the monsoon rains in the port city.

Hafiz Naeem was talking to the media here when lambasted the authorities responsible for the structural collapse in the city after the falls that continued in the metropolitan city for days.

JI president underscored that keeping the devastation in view, an emergency should be declared in the city and all the authorities must be called on board to combat the situation.

While suggesting the solution to tackle the flooding in Karachi, he said that the nullahs must be separated from the sewerage lines adding that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has approximately 10,000 employees but they were not witnessed working during the recent falls.

He also alleged that the body has fully maintained machinery to combat the situation but wasn’t seen on board in the past few rain-hit days.

Advertisement

Hafiz Naeem also opined that the political parties are responsible for the situation in the city as they have built projects on the sewage nullahs.

The politician underscored that several deaths have occurred due to electrocution in Karachi while K- Electric has turned a blind eye to the grave issue.

He also demanded a re-count for the citizens of Karachi while criticizing the count that was done in 2017 alleging it was unfair.

Also Read

Heavy monsoon falls to hit again for next 5 days: Met Dept
Heavy monsoon falls to hit again for next 5 days: Met Dept

The country is likely to witness more monsoon falls in the upcoming...

Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
FM Bilawal arrives in Tashkent for 26th ECO Council of Ministers meeting
FM Bilawal arrives in Tashkent for 26th ECO Council of Ministers meeting
Fisheries Dept signs agreement with Turkish company
Fisheries Dept signs agreement with Turkish company
IHC rejects Asad Qaiser’s plea seeking to quash FIR
IHC rejects Asad Qaiser’s plea seeking to quash FIR
SBP increases interest rate by 1pc to 17pc
SBP increases interest rate by 1pc to 17pc
Amnesty schemes ruin country: SC
Amnesty schemes ruin country: SC
School girls assault case: Police record statements of accused
School girls assault case: Police record statements of accused
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story