Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Haleem Adil detained by ACE at Jamshoro Toll Plaza

Haleem Adil detained by ACE at Jamshoro Toll Plaza

Articles
Advertisement
Haleem Adil detained by ACE at Jamshoro Toll Plaza

Opposition leader of Sindh Assembly

Advertisement
  • Haleem Adil Sheikh has been arrested by the Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE)
  • The arrest was made at Jamshoro Toll Plaza
  • Sindh ACE Director Zeeshan Memon was present at the time of the arrest
Advertisement

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has been arrested by the Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), reported BOL News.

The arrest was made at Jamshoro Toll Plaza and the Sindh ACE Director Zeeshan Memon was present at the time of the arrest. Sheikh was going to appear before the court in a case.

Heavy contingents of police were also present at the Toll Plaza and the PTI leader was moved to an unknown location.

Haleem Sheikh’s spokesperson blamed the Sindh government for the arrest.

Earlier, Haleem Adil was arrested and a Sessions Court granted him bail till July 28 in a land grabbing case.

Advertisement

The arrest was made for tampering with revenue records with the support of officials.

The anti-corruption alleged that the opposition leader grabbed as many as 63 acres under the jurisdiction of Thana Bola Khan. A senior board of revenue official and Hyderabad Commissioner blocked entries of the land.

Also Read

Haleem Adil Shaikh granted bail till July 28 in land grabbing case
Haleem Adil Shaikh granted bail till July 28 in land grabbing case

Haleem Adil Shaikh has been granted bail till July 28 He was...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story