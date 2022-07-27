Haleem Adil detained by ACE at Jamshoro Toll Plaza

Haleem Adil Sheikh has been arrested by the Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has been arrested by the Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), reported BOL News.

The arrest was made at Jamshoro Toll Plaza and the Sindh ACE Director Zeeshan Memon was present at the time of the arrest. Sheikh was going to appear before the court in a case.

Heavy contingents of police were also present at the Toll Plaza and the PTI leader was moved to an unknown location.

Haleem Sheikh’s spokesperson blamed the Sindh government for the arrest.

Earlier, Haleem Adil was arrested and a Sessions Court granted him bail till July 28 in a land grabbing case.

The arrest was made for tampering with revenue records with the support of officials.

The anti-corruption alleged that the opposition leader grabbed as many as 63 acres under the jurisdiction of Thana Bola Khan. A senior board of revenue official and Hyderabad Commissioner blocked entries of the land.

