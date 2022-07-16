Haleem Adil Shaikh granted bail till July 28 in land grabbing case

Haleem Adil Shaikh has been granted bail till July 28

He was asked to submit surety bond of Rs200,000

He was booked for occupying 40 acres state land near Northern Bypass

HYDERABAD: A Sessions Court has granted bail to Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh till July 28 in a land grabbing case.

The counsel for Haleem Adil Shaikh said the bail plea was heard today by a court in Hyderabad. The court approved bail till July 28 on the submission of surety bond worth Rs200,000. The lawyer said a land was sold in 1987 and a loan was taken. He said no action was taken till 2002 over the case.

Speaking to media, Haleem Adil Shaikh alleged that the PPP is working with police brutality and hooliganism.

He claimed 12 cases have been filed against him after becoming the opposition leader. “My fault is fighting the case of the people of Sindh. We were given justice by the Lahore High Court,” he said.

“They want to arrest and kill me but they can’t buy me I am Imran Khan’s soldier,” he said, adding that they will not allow this hooligan style to continue. “Our people will enter their neighborhoods like the people of Sri Lanka.”

Regarding the law and order situation following communal clashes, he said the situation in Sindh would have improved if the swift action was taken.

He blamed the Sindh government for worsening the situation after Bilal Kaka’s murder. He said anyone residing illegally in Sindh should go back.

Earlier on June 23, Haleem Adil Sheikh obtained interim pre-arrest bail from a court in a case pertaining to land grabbing.

He was booked by the Anti-Encroachment Force Zone I for allegedly illegally occupying 40 acres of state land near the Northern Bypass in Manghopir area.

Shaikh had filed an application with District and Sessions Judge (East) Abdul Hafeez Maitlo, who is also the presiding officer of the Special Court Sindh Public Property (Removal of Encroachment), seeking bail before arrest.

