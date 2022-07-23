Hamza Shahbaz will once again be interim Chief Minister of Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court while hearing the petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Pervaiz Elahi against the ruling by Deputy Speaker PA Dost Muhammad Mazari announced Hamza Shehbaz once again interim chief minister (CM) Punjab.

The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan summons Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Mazari at 2 pm today while hearing the case on the petition filed against the ruling Mazari gave yesterday after the voting for Chief Minister (CM) Punjab.

As per sources in the know, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial headed the three-member bench and adjourned the hearing after summoning the deputy speaker and CM Hamza Shehbaz.

The court said that the Deputy Speaker should also bring all the records of the election and defend himself before the court.

Story is developing….