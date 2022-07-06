Hamza Shehbaz directs administration to stay alert during monsoon

Chief Minister of Punjab Hamza Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed administrative machinery to remain alert in view of the monsoon season and possible floods in the province

Chief Minister chaired a meeting and ordered a timely evacuation of the population within the river bed by taking public representatives on board

He asked the health department representatives to remain alert for timely provision of medical aid to the flood affectees

Hamza Shehbaz also directed the Pakistan Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) authorities to provide an uninterrupted supply of electricity during the monsoon season with the proper coordination of distribution companies Advertisement

LAHORE: Chief Minister of Punjab Hamza Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed administrative machinery to remain alert in view of the monsoon season and possible floods in the province, BOL News reports.

According to the details, Chief Minister chaired a meeting and ordered a timely evacuation of the population within the river bed by taking public representatives on board.

He asked the health department representatives to remain alert for timely provision of medical aid to the flood affectees. He said that Health Department should have ample stock of medicines in this regard to provide assistance for the people of Punjab.

Advertisement

Hamza Shehbaz also directed the Pakistan Water & Power Development Authority (WAPDA) authorities to provide an uninterrupted supply of electricity during the monsoon season with the proper coordination of distribution companies, BOL News reports.

Also Read Former wicketkeeper Zulqarnain Haider seeks help from PCB Former wicketkeeper of Pakistan Cricket Team (PCT) Zulqarnain Haider is suffering from...

The urban flooding in Balochistan has caused the life of 77 people up till now due to negligence and the non-availability of resources prior to the time. Heavy rainfall is predicted in Punjab during Eid ul Azha which can cause urban flooding in the region.