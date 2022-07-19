Health crisis in calamity-hit Balochistan after severe rainfall

Major health crisis emerged in the calamity-hit Balochistan

QUETTA: Major health crisis emerged in the calamity-hit Balochistan amid severe monsoon falls, reported BOL News.

As per details shared by World Health Organisation (WHO), 7331 people have been affected by diarrhea and cholera amid the recent rains in the province and 11 people have succumbed to the disease.

16 districts including Zhob, Khuzdar, Loralai are affected by the epidemic. The spread resulted due to contamination in the drinking water after the flood situation in Balochistan.

Earlier, heavy rainfall caused infrastructural damage across Balochistan, bringing further misery and destruction to people during the monsoon season.

The provincial government declared ten districts as disaster-hit. The districts include Loralai, Kalat, Mastung, Kachhi, Sibi, Qila Saifullah, Barkhan, Dukki, Panjgur and Lasbela.

More than 70 people have died during rainfall-related incidents and hundreds of houses have been destroyed. There has also been an outbreak of stomach and intestinal diseases in rain-affected areas.

On the other hand, 21 dams of 26 districts were also affected while five were completely filled with mud due to the ongoing rains in Balochistan.

