Edition: English
Heavy monsoon falls to hit again for next 5 days: Met Dept

Heavy monsoon falls to hit again for next 5 days: Met Dept

Heavy monsoon falls to hit again for next 5 days: Met Dept

Image: File

  • The country is likely to witness more monsoon falls in the upcoming days as warned by the Met Department
  • More heavy showers with winds and thunderstorms are expected in most parts of the country
  • Balcohistan government has announced Section 144 to be implemented across the province amid the falls
ISLAMABAD: The country is likely to witness more monsoon falls in the upcoming days, warned the Met Department.

The details shared by the Met Department revealed that more heavy showers with winds and thunderstorms are expected in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), East Balochistan, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Lower Sindh during the next 12 hours.

Due to heavy falls, the low-lying areas in most parts of the country are in danger of flooding.

Notably, heavy downpours have been continuing in the twin cities and other provinces for the past many days and have caused flooding with several property damages.

In Sindh, the recent falls have claimed several lives due to electrocution and caused severe traffic jams during Eid holidays.

On the other hand, the situation in Balochistan has worsened due to continue rainfalls and the government has announced Section 144 to be implemented across the province.

The rains in Balochistan have caused 77 deaths with over 40 injured and several houses collapsed.

Earlier, the Met Department predicted excessive monsoon rains this year and warned the authorities of the possible flooding in many cities of the country.

