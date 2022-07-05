Heavy rains wreak havoc in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Advertisement
ISLAMABAD: Heavy rains have wreaked havoc on Islamabad and Rawalpindi leading to urban flooding and inundating low-lying areas.

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) managing director issued a statement and said that 60 millimetres of rainfall have been recorded in the twin cities.

He maintained that the water level in Nullah Lai water stream was recorded at 17 feet. He said army contingents have been called in to deal with any emergency situation.

Due to heavy downpours, rain water entered the low-lying Sector H-13 where walls collapsed and several vehicles were trapped in the rainwater.

Rawalpindi Commissioner said that concerned departments have been put on high alert due to fear of flood in Nullah Lai. He maintained that they were monitoring the water level and WASA has been alerted to deal with any situation.

Advertisement

He directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to keep its alert system updated and inform the people about threat of flooding. He directed the authority to drain water from low-lying areas immediately and submit a report in this regard.

Meanwhile, four children trapped in Korang Nullah in Bani Gala have been rescued. Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz said the children were rescued by naval forces and Islamabad authorities. He urged people to stop going out in inclement weather.

Long queues of vehicles formed on Murree Road due to accumulated rainwater causing inconvenience to commuters. Water also accumulated at Liaquat Bagh, Committee Chowk, and Mureed Chowk due to the heavy rains.

Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi has been alerted as more rain are expected. Rescue personnel have been deployed on the banks of Nullah Lai and in Kataria, Gawalmandi, Sawan Pul and other low-lying areas to deal with any situation.

 

For the latest BOL Live News, Follow on Google News.

 

