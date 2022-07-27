Bangladesh is hosting the 20th D-8 Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting.

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will represent Pakistan at the 20th Developing-Eight (D-8) Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting to be hosted by Bangladesh in hybrid format on Wednesday.

According to the Foreign Office, Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar would encourage D-8 countries to swiftly implement the existing Preferential Trade Agreement and further expand multi-sectoral cooperation.

It mentioned that intra-D-8 trade target conceived under the Decennial Road Map 2020-30 is $500 billion.

The prospects and implementation of the D-8 Payment Card System, D-8 Barter Trade System, and promotion of D-8 Creative Economy such halal food will also come under discussion.

The D-8 Group was established in Istanbul on 15 June 1997. In addition to Pakistan, its founding members include Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, and Türkiye.

Advertisement

The Istanbul-based organisation is currently led by Ambassador Isiaka Abdulqadir Imam of Nigeria, who assumed the position of Secretary-General on January 1, 2022.

With a combined population of more than 1.1 billion people from eight developing economies of the Muslim world, D-8 is a unique cross-regional inter-governmental organisation, stretching from Southeast Asia to Africa.

D-8 member states represent 60 percent of the world Muslim population and have an annual GDP of nearly US $4.92 trillion. Azerbaijan has also applied for D-8 membership which Pakistan welcomes.

The group presents a robust platform to promote economic growth, trade and development, and enhanced connectivity amongst some of the world’s largest Muslim countries, as well as to forge common approaches to international economic issues and architecture.

The organisation also aims to enhance social, cultural and scientific cooperation besides promoting trade, connectivity and ease of business amongst its members.

Pakistan hosted the 8th D-8 Summit in November 2012. Pakistan has also hosted two Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meetings, several D-8 Commissions meeting, and various sectoral interactions.

Advertisement

Pakistan plans to host the 4th Senior Officials and 3rdD-8 Ministerial meeting on Tourism this year. The country has also designated Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, as D-8 Airport.

Also Read US Ambassador calls on MOS Hina Rabbani Khar ISLAMABAD: United States Ambassador Donald Bloom on Wednesday called on Minister of...