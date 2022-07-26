Hub Dam: Cracks in dam caused dangers for shattering

The passage of water has fastened as the spillways of the Hub dam have overflown after the water level in the dam has risen, which has caused cracks and dangers for shattering of the dam

The authorities of the dam are concerned about the breakage as it was not mended by the provincial government for a very long time

The walls of the dam have weakened, and the capacity of the dam is up to 339 feet which has been overpassed these days

The work of filling the gap in Hub Canal has also been fastened after the spillways were opened, claimed the WAPDA sources Advertisement

HUB: The passage of water has fastened as the spillways of the Hub dam have overflown after the water level in the dam has risen, which has caused cracks and dangers for shattering of the dam, BOL News reported.

According to the details, the authorities of the dam are concerned about the breakage as it was not mended by the provincial government for a very long time. The water is passing on to the Hub river in the form of floods.

Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) sources told BOL News that the walls of the dam have weakened, and the capacity of the Hub dam is up to 339 feet which has been overpassed these days. Hub dam is spread across Sindh and Baluchistan, covering a total area of 24,300 acres. Hub dam fulfills the 20 percent water needs for Karachi and 100 for Hub.

Advertisement

Also Read PDMA: Torrential rains in Baluchistan claimed 104 lives Two children were killed by torrential rains in Mosakhel and Dera Bugti...

As per the details collected by BOL News, the dam can fulfill the water requirements of Karachi and Hub for around three years. Last time the repairing of the dam happened in 2007 after the floods, and since then, it was not looked after by the authorities. The work of filling the gap in Hub Canal has also been fastened after the spillways were opened, claimed the WAPDA sources.