IHC discards Anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan’s petition against his arrest

“Imran Riaz Khan was arrested in Attock, which does not fall under the court’s (IHC) jurisdiction.”

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday discarded pro-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf YouTuber and anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan’s petition against his arrest on the grounds that the police took him into custody from Attock, which is “not under this court’s jurisdiction”.

Imran Riaz Khan’s counsel had filed a petition on Tuesday night after Attock police took the journalist into custody.

In today’s hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said he received a report late last night that the pro-PTI anchorperson and youtuber Imran Riaz Khan was arrested.

“Yes, Imran Riaz called and told me that he was at Islamabad toll plaza,” his counsel told the IHC, informing the chief justice that he had notified the Lahore High Court (LHC) of 17 different cases registered against Khan.

The lawyer told Justice Minallah that he has also filed a contempt of court plea in the LHC and that the police did not inform the court about the FIR that was registered last night.

At this, the IHC CJ said that each court has its own jurisdiction and the LHC can look into the matter. “Imran Riaz Khan was arrested in Attock, which does not fall under the court’s jurisdiction.”

The lawyer argued that the police violated the court’s orders. At this, the IHC chief justice said that the Islamabad police did not arrest Khan, the Punjab police did.

Justice Minallah told the lawyer that if the LHC says that the arrest took place in Islamabad, then he could bring the LHC order to the IHC, advising him that it was in his client’s “best interest” to approach the LHC. Wrapping up the case, the IHC chief justice directed the counsel to move the LHC.

The lawyer then thanked the IHC CJ for opening the court late at night, to which Justice Minallah said that he was always “ready to open the doors for anyone at any time”.