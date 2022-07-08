IHC launches project to restore trust of people in judiciary

IHC launched an initiative “Justice Reforms Project” aiming to restore the trust of people in the judicial system

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday launched an initiative “Justice Reforms Project” aiming to restore the trust of people in the judicial system of Pakistan.

As per details, a ceremony was organized in this regard and Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah and Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar addressed the participants.

Meanwhile, the judges of IHC and the district courts, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Jahanzeb Khan and the bar representatives were also present at the event.

The project was launched with the aim to bring reforms as per the 21st-century needs of the people and bring back their trust in the system.

The project will emphasise the changes in IHC and the district courts.

The Justice Reforms Project has three key objectives including the establishment of the Islamabad Justice Delivery System comprising modern technology, to provide justice to the citizens of Islamabad through an effective delivery system and the establishment of an effective judicial decision-making system based on data and information systems.

