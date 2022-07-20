Advertisement
  • News
  • Pakistan
  • IHC restricts PAC against summoning NAB officials
Image: File

  • IHC restricted the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to take action against Shahzad Saleem
  • Shahzad Saleem approached IHC on July 13 against the PAC’s decision to summon him
  • he court issued notice to the parties and adjourned the case
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday restricted the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to take action against Shahzad Saleem, a senior officer of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Shahzad Saleem approached IHC on July 13 against the PAC’s decision to summon him following Tayyaba Gul’s harassment allegations.

The case was heard by Acting Chief Justice Amir Farooq today. In the hearing, the counsel of Shahzad Saleem maintained that a third letter from PAC was also received yesterday.

The judge while noting the developments following Tayyaba Gull’s complaint being filed in the PAC, said that “the direction of the PAC is very important”.

Meanwhile, the counsel argued that the committee exceeded its authority when summoned the former chairman of NAB.

The IHC inquired whether the committee had the authority to summon on matters beyond public funds.

The court issued notice to the parties including Secretary National Assembly and Secretary Public Accounts Committee, on Shahzad Saleem’s request and adjourned the case.

Advertisement

Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
