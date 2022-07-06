Imran asserts Pakistan made record progress in last two years of PTI govt

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan addresses a public meeting held in connection of by-election in Sahiwal on Wednesday.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said that Pakistan had made record progress for the last two years under the rule of the PTI government.

He added that Economic Survey had testified that every segment of the economy had developed in the PTI government, adding that remarkable remittances were received in the history of Pakistan.

He said this while addressing a public meeting held in connection of a by-election in Chichawatni on Wednesday.

He appreciated the people’s participation in a large number in the meeting despite the heavy rain in the metropolis.

Imran maintained that Kalma-e-Tayyiba gives Man courage and valor to live an independent person, adding that the aim of the Pakistan Independence Movement was to establish an independent and welfare state in the world.

He observed that Pakistan was made on the base of Two Nations Theory.

But this band of looters, who have been plundering this country for the last 30 years, have made the Pakistani nation slaves of the USA.

Imran lambasted the PMD imported government for plunging the country into darkness by observing many hours loadshedding, severely hitting agriculture and industrial growth.

The farmers have been compelled to by expensive diesel to run their generators, he observed.

Tube wells were not running due to the worst loadshedding, he added.

He said that farmers had availed full benefits of the PTI government’s policy and become prosperous.

He said that the imported government had increased the prices of everything many folds, adding that an economic survey said that Pakistan had made progress in the last two years.

He further said that the people had identified these thieves and turncoats and they would reject them altogether in upcoming bye-elections in Punjab. Imran urged the people to defeat them at every cost.

The former prime minister said that the imported government thought that they could frighten the people and PTI workers and supporters by implicating emperors to win the match.

He said that all government’s machinery was being used to rig the by-elections in Punjab.

He asked the people and PTI supporters not to let the imported government rig the elections

He said that Mir Jaffar and Mir Sadiq helped these corrupt people to come into power.

He paid rich tribute to journalists for fighting and speaking against the corrupt system, adding those believe in Allah, they get free from all fears. Those journalists were being targeted for speaking the truth.

He added that under a conspiracy, looters had been imposed on the country, who plundered the country for the last 30 years.

He said that Maryam, who was queen of Liars, was being prime minister’s protocol.

He claimed that the [PTI would win all 20 seat in upcoming by-elections in Punjab.

He said that thiose who were supporting these rulers would not saved from the people’s fury.

He asked the PTI candidate to be watchful, particularly over the voters’ list and check it and asked him to deploy at least 10 PTI workers at each polling station to stop the rigging.