Imran Khan appreciates SC judges for standing firm

Articles
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has lauded the resolve and determination of the SC judges with the Constitution and law.

Khan in his tweet said the judges remained standing firm and safeguarded the Constitution and law against all odds and pressure.

The PTI chairman said, “I appreciate our SC judges for standing firm & upholding the Constitution & law, against all manner of threats & abuse.

I want to thank Barrister Ali Zafar & his team.

I want to thank the people of Punjab for coming out in unprecedented numbers in bye-elections against rigging.”

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz in a tweet has asked the government to stand firm against the institutions and refuse to bow down before any pressure.

She said, “The government MUST take a firm stand & rise to the occasion. Rise to the occasion or fall to the status quo.

Leaders are made by the situations they are confronted with.”

