Imran Khan lambastes ECP commissioner, demands free and fair elections

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has once again demanded free and fair elections to steer the country out of the present turmoil.

He said this while addressing the nation on Sunday after his party’s landslide victory in Punjab by-elections.

He lambasted the role of the Election Commission of Pakistan and its Commissioner during the by-polls in Punjab, and demanded the commissioner to resign.

He said that he and his party had no trust in the ECP and its commissioner.

He said that the conduct of fair and free election was not possible under the present ECP commissioner.

He recalled that the ECP had not taken any action against Yousuf Raza Gillani’s son who bribed the PTI MNAs to change their loyalty during the Senate elections but after the passage of about one and a half years, no action had been taken against Gillani’s son.

He further said the ECP was not neutral at all as the PPP rigged the local government’s elections in Sindh but the ECP commissioner did not take any action in this regard.

He maintained that throughout his life, he had never seen such sentiments of the people, which he witnessed during the Punjab by-polls on Sunday.

In the beginning of his speech, he said, “First of all I would thank Allah Almighty, who has rendered him and his party this success and victory and highly appreciated the participation of women and youth of Pakistan.

He said, “I am happy to see the turnout of women and youth in by-polls, which exceeded the numbers of general elections.”

He said that he had started his politics before 26 years and he was not an electable and did not come from any feudal family but the people responded positive to his call.

Imran Khan said that during his whole election campaign, he tried to explain to his nation what meaning of Kalma-e-Tayyaba is and made his people realise what nation is and what its meaning is.

He further said that no nation can become a nation when it has no ideology and theory.

He maintained, “When we become nation, our economical and national issues will be resolved.”

He added, “We will never accept the slavery of anyone.”

He recalled that his government was toppled under a conspiracy when the country’s economy was making progress in every field and the GDP touched the 6pc mark.

The growth of large manufacturing sector and agriculture had increased many folds during his government, creating millions of jobs in the country.

Despite all these progress and development, his government was remove, he said, adding that he and the then finance minister Shaukat Tareen had tried their best to convince the powerful quarters not to do so as it would destroy the rising economy.

He further said that certain media houses had launched a campaign against him and his government when the PTI regime was toppled through a conspiracy.

He also thankful to those media houses which supported his agenda and did not blackout him and his party despite a massive pressure.

He recalled that Rana Sanaullah and PM Shehbaz Sharif victimized the peaceful protestors on May 25 and subjected them to violence.

He added that he would never forget the day and remember every policeman and officer, who targeted the PTI workers and supporters.

But he was very happy to see that his nation has awakened as now they wanted real independence, he observed, adding that there is only one way to steer the country out of the crisis is only free and fair elections in the country.

Imran Khan also demanded the cut in POL products’ prices further.

He recalled his government’s successes and achievements at economic and political fronts

He maintained that without political stability, Pakistan cannot make develop and make progress.

The present rulers have come into power not to serve the country but to end their corruption cases and they have practically abolished the NAB through new legislation, he observed.