  • News
  • Pakistan
  • Imran Khan meets British High Commissioner Christian Turner
Imran Khan meets British High Commissioner Christian Turner

  • British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner met PTI Chairman Imran Khan
  • The issues of mutual interest and bilateral relations were discussed in the meeting
  • Fawad Chaudhry and Central Additional Secretary-General Amir Mahmood Kayani were also present
ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan today (Tuesday), reported Bol News.

As per sources in the know, the issues of mutual interest and bilateral relations were discussed in the meeting while Imran Khan also stressed the need to curb the issue of money laundering in poor countries.

He stressed that the British government has the potential to play a key role in this regard. The issue of the illegal follow of wealth from poor states to rich countries was also highlighted in the meeting.

PTI chief also said that the illegal transfer of wealth is a major issue in developing states and should be curbed on an immediate basis adding that it promotes global inequalities.

Khan also underscored that the UN Secretary-General also highlighted the delicacy of the same issue in its report saying that it is fueling the trend of migration among the people of developing countries.

On the other hand, Christian Turner showed gratitude to the PTI chief for hosting the meeting. Notably, PTI’s Central Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry and Central Additional Secretary-General Amir Mahmood Kayani were also present at the meeting.

