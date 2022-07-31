Imran Khan meets CM Punjab in Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Sunday finally reached Lahore and met with newly-appointed Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

The former prime minister’s scheduled visit was delayed due to inclement weather conditions. However, he eventually managed to come to the provincial capital to discuss the future course of action.

Upon arrival at the Chief Minister’s House, Pervaiz Elahi warmly received the PTI chairman. Imran congratulated Elahi on the ouster of the PML-N government and assuming charge of the slot.

Both discussed the political situation and providing relief to the masses. Former federal minister Moonis Elahi was also present on the occasion.

The chief minister informed Imran Khan about the relief package announced for the flood-affected families of Punjab. The PTI Chief told the chief minister to provide relief to flood-affected people.

CM Punjab presiding over a high-level meeting and directed authorities to provide financial aid for the flood victims of Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, and Mianwali. It was decided that Rs800,000 will be provided to the families of the deceased.

According to the details, the chief minister said, “loss of homes, crops, and livestock will be estimated and the families will be provided assistance according to it.”

He claimed that the Rescue 1122 crew was the first to reach the flood victim areas. He also directed to repair roads in the flood-affected areas. He also directed the authorities and the concerned health departments to establish medical camps

He ordered that anti-venom and anti-cholera medicines should be available in the medical camps. The dry ration should be distributed amongst the poor people in the adjoining areas, he added.

Moreover, he directed the authorities to install water pumps for dewatering the flood-affected areas. He also directed the authorities to monitor the relief activities and report them on a daily basis.

