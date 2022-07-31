Imran Khan postpones Lahore visit due to weather conditions

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to visit Lahore today has been postponed due to inclement weather conditions.

This is the second time the former prime minister has delayed his visit. The PTI and allied PML-Q are expected to hold a joint parliamentary to finalize names for the Punjab cabinet.

Imran Khan was also expected to meet Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and discuss the political situation and dufure . He is also scheduled to meet newly-elected Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan and Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi

Imran Khan will preside over various administrative meetings and the names for the Punjab Cabinet will also be finalized.

Earlier this week on Thursday, Imran Khan cancelled his scheduled trip to Lahore due to bad weather conditions.PTI Shah Mahmood Qureshi Vice Chairman confirmed that Imran Khan had reached Islamabad airport but he could not fly due to bad weather.

Imran Khan was expected to hold consultations regarding the formation of the Punjab Cabinet, He was also scheduled to hold meetings with party MPAs in the Chief Minister’s House for the political action plan.

It must be mentioned that PML-Q and PTI are in power in Punjab. PML-Q’s Pervaiz Elahi was sworn in as CM Punjab days back after the verdict by Supreme Court announced him victorious against PML-N’s candidate Hamza Shehbaz.

As the PML-N lost its stronghold, the PTI has managed to grab the coveted slots of speaker and deputy speaker after gaining a majority. The previous Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari was ousted after a vote of no-confidence against him.

