Imran Khan says PML-N to use ECP, administration to rig Punjab by-polls

ISLAMABAD: Asking the people to vote for the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) in by-elections of Punjab, former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday alleged that the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) had influenced the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and local administration and would use them to rig polls.

Expressing apprehension on the manner in which the by-elections will take place in Punjab, Imran Khan said his party would defeat the coalition government in Punjab by-elections despite their rigging elections.

Asking the state institutions that it was a decisive moment to take an action, he said the coalition government had ruined and corrupted all the state institutions including the ECP, FIA and NAB.

He cited example of how former PM Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was punished by dismantling his government and imposing martial law. He said Zulfiqar Bhutto was going to introduce a free foreign policy.

“The US was not happy because Pakistan had a free foreign policy,” he said. He said he also introduced free foreign policy. He said that in PTI’s government, the economy was moving in the right direction and industries were growing.

Advertisement

“They did not come to end inflation. Their only aim was to give themselves NRO. The ones who came in the name of eradicating inflation have multiplied it. They don’t have interest in Pakistan as they have money outside the country.

Read more: Pakistan, Turkiye agree to augment military cooperation: ISPR

“Their interest is their money and when your money becomes your ideology you are ready to sacrifice anything for it. If they will get a chance they will accept Israel. They will bury sacrifices of Kashmiris and shake hands with India because they will have monetary benefit there.

“They will give bases to Americans in Pakistan. They will again participate in a US war. They will not take oil from Russia so that the US does not get angry. So their interest is not what Pakistan’s interest is,” he said.

The PTI chief said they had no relation with the ideology of Pakistan because their ideology was money.

He condemned harassment of journalists by the government. He named several journalists who were being harassed through different tactics including Bol news channel anchors Sami Ibrahim and Jameel Farooqui.

Advertisement

He asked the judiciary if the constitution allowed this. He asked if fundamental rights had been suspended in the country.

He said fascism was prevailing across the country. Cases with heinous charges including terrorism were being lodged against senior PTI leaders, there were 15 cases even on his name, he said.

Imran Khan said he knew everything how the conspiracy was hatched against him and who were involved in it, but he was silent for the sake of his country and nation.

“I have recorded a video and kept it at a safe place which will tell people who were involved in such a big treason against the country. If they pushed us to the wall and harassed us then I will be forced to speak,” he warned.

He also questioned why the case of Hamza Shahbaz’s chief ministership was not decided yet while the cases against the PTI were settled swiftly and courts were opened even in the dead of the night for that purpose.

“It could not be decided in two months whether Hamza should be allowed to be CM. In fact, his papers should have been rejected as he was under trial. He is alleged of embezzlement of Rs16 billion,” he said.

Advertisement

For the latest BOL Live News, Follow on Google News. Read more on Latest Pakistan News on oldsite.bolnews.com