Imran Khan to address nation tonight

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan will address the nation on Wednesday (today) over the future course of action.

The former minister issued a statement on Twitter stating that he will address his supporters at 10 PM on Wednesday on the “way forward to a sovereign Pakistan.”

He thanked the nation for responding to his call to come out after a landmark decision by the Supreme Court of Pakistan which led to PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi becoming the new Chief Minister of Punjab.

“I want to thank the nation for coming out spontaneously last evening in support of the SC decision upholding Constitution & the Law. Tonight I will address our people at 10:00pm giving them our way forward for a sovereign Pakistan,” he tweeted.

Imran Khan called his supporters to take to the streets and celebrate today (Wednesday) as a day of gratitude following the Supreme Court’s verdict.

In a statement on Twitter, the former prime minister said: “I appreciate our SC judges for standing firm and upholding the Constitution and law, against all manner of threats and abuse.”

He further thanked Barrister Ali Zafar and his team for fighting the PTI’s case in the top court. “I want to thank the people of Punjab for coming out in unprecedented numbers in by-elections against rigging,” he stated.

The PTI said that his party will celebrate the win with the people who stood by their campaign for real freedom.

Former human rights minister Shireen Mazari said that people’s mandate has been respected and justice has prevailed, reversing the US regime change conspiracy.

Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said that Hamza Shahbaz should have resigned after the elections but he was involved in unprincipled politics. He said the Supreme Court restored the constitution.

